Sanjay Bhansali calls 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' his best work. But will it prove to be the same for Alia Bhatt?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is excited to share his labour of love, his much-anticipated film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' with the audiences. The film is based on the eponymous brother owner in Kamathipura Mumbai; Alia Bhatt has essayed her role in the film. Bhansali has called it his best work so far and has showered praises on Alia's performance in the film.

Since he lived just a few kilometers away from the location the film is based on, it's very close to his heart. But the thing is, will it also prove to be the best work of Alia Bhatt? Since some of her last films have not really done well. A lot is riding on it and the fate of this film might decide how things will be for Alia in the future.

But looking at the promos and the teaser that was released months ago. everything looks promising. What do you think of this film? Are you looking forward to it?