Sanjay Dutt's Daughter, Trishala's Take On The Judgemental World

Trishala Dutt is a psychotherapist and often uses her social media to raise awareness about various mental health and worldly issues.This message and reply given by her is a positive note to all those people who feel upset or disconnected from the world and tend to project their unhappiness on the people they interact with.

Trishala has been a constant user of social media and recently she conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on social media in which someone asked her on how she deals with so many people judging her constantly? Replying to the question she said "I’ve had people judging me since the day I took my first breath. It comes with the family name unfortunately. When dealing with highly judgemental people, don't take it personally. When people are feeling down, unhappy, lost, and disconnected from themselves and the world around them, they begin to project their own darkness onto the people they interact with. They start judging the world around them.” She further advised her followers to “ Treat everyone with respect, love, and compassion, including those who judge and criticise you harshly, not necessarily because they deserve it, but because you do. Appreciate the contrast. Silently thank them for the many lessons they are now teaching you and allow them to make you better, not bitter."