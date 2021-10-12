Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Glorification of Infidelity

Note: If you’re an obsessed Deepika Padukone/Ranveer Singh/Deepveer fan, kindly stay away from this post. I used to be a huge SLB fan, and I’ve enjoyed most of his movies including Padmavat and Bajirao Mastani but recently I read an article that made me think about how he has glorified infidelity in so many of his movies. What is a strange coincidence is that Deepika Padukone has been the fact of ‘other woman’in most such movies. In Bajirao Mastani, Kashibai was a loving and dutiful wife. Bajirao leaves her for Mastani over a wound. Audience were expected to not just empathise with this act but also chant praises over the legendary love story Bajirao and Mastani had. For me BM was always about a brave woman, Kashibai and her cheating husband. Mastani quite frankly was irrelevant. Second, Padmavat. At least in BM SLB had the mind to not villainise the first wife. In Padmavaat Nagmati, first wife of another cheater husband, was portrayed in negative light showing her ‘unnecessarily’ cruel and bitter towards Padmaati. Where Nagmati was shown as a slightly negative character, the cheater husband and the other woman were glorified as true Rajputi gems. Anyone else uncomfortable withis?