Sanjay Leela Bhansali is definitely one of India's finest filmmakers and music directors. He has delivered from the early 2000's internationally famous "Devdas" to "Padmaavat". His touch is unique and almost to be a brand on its own: interesting stories, GREAT visuals, GREAT music, STUNNING choreographies...etc. and inarguably NOIICE box office numbers.

SLB also seems to benefit his actors careers and his movies are real game changers for them. I was asking myself, hadn't Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani happen, would Deepika and Ranveer (this is just an exemple hein ^^') had that big of a leap in their respective careers and become the top list actors they are today ?

I can speculate that is can be a sub-reason why Alia Bhatt was so desperate to work in a SLB movie. She surely knows that her career will get higher extents right after Gangubai Kathiawadi (and mark my words on this lol) because that is just.. the Sanjay Leela Bhansali effect.

What are your thoughts ?