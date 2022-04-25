Sanjay Leela Bhansali Filmography in the 2010s

Now, this is when things got really interesting. He made, according to many his best films of this decade. This was surprising because most people expected SLB to fade into obscurity after the Sawariya debacle. He came back in his own style with 'Guzarish (2010)', his best film to date in my opinion. It told the story of a paralyzed man demanding euthanasia, the most taboo subject to make a film on anywhere in the world. He kept his obsession for opulence in check, maybe also because he had less budget to work with and still managed to make a powerful, beautiful film but of course, the film failed miserably at the box office due to the subject matter, in spite of having stars like Hrithik and Aishwarya. His next film 'Ramleela (2013)' pulled him out of this director of critically acclaimed but commercially unsuccessful films tag. I haven't seen this film so I won't comment on it either.