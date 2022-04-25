Sanjay Leela Bhansali's evergreen magic with filmography!

The two films epic films of SLB, 'Bajirao Mastani (2015)' and 'Padmavat (2018)' made him more popular among us millennials and a director. BM talked about the purity of love and saw its characters getting consumed in their efforts to get acceptance from their surrounding world. Here too, SLB's obsession with theatrics was on display and although it served him well with acting, dialogues, and set design, it did not serve well with the tone of the film. Both his last films BM and Padmavat suffered from the same flaw of basic hero/villain style characterization and his lack of focus on everything apart from his basic characters.