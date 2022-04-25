Sanjay Leela Bhansali Filmography in the 90s

The 90s saw SLB turn into a filmmaker after being an editor for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '1942: A Love Story (1994)'. He made two films: 'Khamoshi: The Musical (1997)' and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)', both with contrasting results at the box office. I've seen only HDDCS. I think this is the film that started his obsession with opulent sets and music numbers. It's a decent film, though it plays too safe in the end. The performances and music are the biggest USPs. The story is rather predictable.