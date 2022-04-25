Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the most over-rated director of all times and here's why

Now I know people are going to disagree but what I feel is that SLB, with all the big-budgeted movies is little more than an over-enthusiastic art director at best. Most of his movies have over-dramatic sets with god only knows what color scheme plus the storyline is such lame. Also, I recently saw SRK's Devdas and it was too bad. Can you imagine someone dancing and singing with bucket of tears in her eyes as she's holding candles!? Seriously?

.

PS. Khamoshi, Black, Gujarish were good yes, but that SLB is long gone I feel.