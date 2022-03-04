Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals this about Salman Khan

If you're a Bollywood fan then you will be aware of the bond Sanjay Leela Bhansali has with Salman Khan. The director and actor go way beyond work life. The last film they worked together was in Inshallah which was later shelved. The reason behind the movie being shelved is not quite clear. Talking to a media channel, the director revealed that Slaman has changed his mind towards working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and he's not quite sure why. He said "Salman is a very dear friend, and I wanted to work with him after Padmaavat. I put my best feet forward to make it happen. For whatever reasons, it didn't turn out. We all change as people. So he has changed; in his mind, I have changed." He also went on to add "I have utmost regard and respect for the person who did Khamoshi for me, who did Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam for me, and who stood by in Saawariya. So he has been a very very important part of who I am today and I will always respect him for it. The ball is in his court to decide if he wants to work with me, and if it's god willing inshallah agar hona hai to hoga."

In recent times, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has given a super hit film with Alia Bhat - Gangubai. Fans have been loving the movie.

