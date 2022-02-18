Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals Ranbir Kapoor complains about Alia Bhatt speaking like Gangubai at home

In a recent interview, the very famous director jokingly revealed that Ranbir doesn't like when Alia Bhatt talks like Gangubai at home, while promoting the film at the Berlin International Film Festival last Wednesday.

The director also admired and praised the determination Alia has put in into the character calling it becoming one with the character.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to release on 25th February in cinemas and already has a lot of buzz around it.