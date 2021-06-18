Is Sanjay Leela Bhansali Trying To Play Safe By Casting Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt Again and Again?

Pandemic has wreaked havoc in all our lives and Bollywood biggies have not been spared either. Starting from filmmakers, producers to the creative team, technicians and spot boys, all have incurred financial losses. So, it is but obvious that the filmmakers, as well as producers, might play safe and stick to casting their most bankable actors, which is understandable.

According to rumours, Deepika Padukone is collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the fourth time in Baiju Bawra where she will be playing dacoit queen Roopmati. As we know, Deepika and SLB have had successful collaborations in the past with Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela and Padmaavat, SLB is sticking to Deepika to play a complex character like Roopmati. At the same time, Alia Bhatt is in talks with the Gangubai Kathiawadi director for his next Heera Mandi, which is going to be a web series. Alia Bhatt might also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s then shelved project Inshallah - which calls for their third collaboration together. Previously, it was Salman Khan who was to be seen opposite Bhatt in Inshallah but Salman has walked out of the project.

While some fans seem excited to watch their favorite director-actor duo, some of them are kind of bored watching the same faces on the screen repeatedly. No doubt Alia and Deepika are currently leading the charts but monotony expressed by people might turn tables for SLB. Maybe, he should consider casting new faces now.

What do you think about their repeated collaboration in SLB's films?