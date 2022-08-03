Sanya Malhotra and Dhairya Karwa to star in Karan johar's dharma productions next?

People, fresh jodi alert! We've heard that Gehraiyaan star Dhairya Karwa and Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra are collaborating on a film.





In her latest Dharma Productions movie, Sanya, who has already proven her acting prowess in movies like Badhaai Ho, Pataakha, Ludo, and others, will romance Dhairya.





Produced by Karan Johar, the director of the yet-to-be-titled movie is kept under wraps.





Sanya and Dhairya have just been confirmed for a Dharma film and it is likely to go on floors later this year





In Karan's earlier production, Meenakshi Sunderashwar, Sanya co-starred with Abhimanyu Dassani. On the other hand, Gehraiyaan, Dhairya's most recent film, was also made by KJo.