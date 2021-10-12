Sanya Malhotra’s Meenakshi Sundareshwar stereotyping Tamilians?

Sanya Malhotra's Meenakshi is shown in the teaser looking for the perfect suitor and eventually finds Sundareshwar. After their marriage, the newlyweds face a multitude of challenges, which they must overcome despite the great distance. Sanya Malhotra plays a South Indian in the film, and many people were angered by the preview because it stereotyped Tamilians.





For Bollywood, South Indian means only traditional doththi and shirt with coffee and idly.





I was able to dismiss Chennai Express and Two States because, despite being unfunny/childish, they were not seen as serious. The issue with Meenakshi Sundareshwar is that it is definitely trying harder, but has reverted to the same rubbish in a lazy and damaging manner. It's impossible to have it both ways.





The pinnacle of KJo's innovation is a transition from the exotic foreign to the exotic local (read: small town south India/TN). Give actress the Kanjeevaram look and ask why this Kolaveri di.