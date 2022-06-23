Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar the news Bollywood BFFS?

Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar have been pairing up since the time of Simba promotions. In a lot of Karan's created videos, Sra could be seen describing her outfit and the two just gel up so well together. Sara is a sweet and simple girl at the same time her fashion sense is amazing, something that Karan Johar loves!

In a lot of recent shows, both could be seen as good friends chilling together and sometimes I wonder if Sara Ali Khan has replaced Alia in Karan Johar's life as she now seems to be the new Bollywood BFF with Karan Johar.





Well, it is also true that the entire Bollywood is friends with Karan and that you can find a lot of people actually debating about who is closest to Karan, but actress Sara Ali Khan is surely one of Karan Johar's cuties!