Is Sara Ali Khan dating anyone after Kartik Aaryan?

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's love was one of the biggest talked about things in the past two years while the dust has been settled now, everyone is trying to find who the actors are dating now? But rumour has it that the actors have reconnected after being away from each other for a while and have started dating again.

Their relationship began when Sara Ali Khan straight out confessed that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan on Koffee with Karan Season 6 and then the couple did an Imtiaz Ali movie together which even though flopped but the rumours of them seeing each other began. Their chemistry was perfect but the couple parted ways soon after and now that they are apparently back together their fans will go crazy.

