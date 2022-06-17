Sara Ali Khan filmography, her best and worst on screen performances so far

Sara Ali Khan, called the "Star of the Millennium," made headlines even before she made her Bollywood debut. Sara knows how to nail it everything, whether it's her fitness journey, her sense of style, or her acting. She has a big social media presence where she shows her followers her quirky and entertaining side, in addition to acting. The star youngster debuted in the industry in 2018 and has since been in four films, each of which has demonstrated her talent as an actor. Sara has captured many hearts with her performances, whether it was in her debut film Kedarnath or in Coolie No.1. And we can safely say that she has a long career ahead of her.

So be ready to binge-watch as we go over the actress's filmography.

Simmba

This film, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh, was a mainstream entertainer that earned a lot of great feedback from the audience.

Everything grabbed the audience, from the script to the screenplay to the performing.

Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan's debut film, Kedarnath, was directed and co-produced by Abhishek Kapoor and starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan.

Sara's performance was a hit with the crowd, and the picture received positive reviews.

Coolie No. 1

Coolie No 1, a mainstream entertainer directed by David Dhawan and starring Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Javed Jaffery, and Paresh Rawal. Not only was the storyline interesting, but the film's music were also well-received. Sara and Varun's performance was a hit with the audience, and we have to agree they make a fabulous team.

Love Aaj Kal 2

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda, and Arushi Sharma star in Love Aaj Kal 2, a film directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Atrangi re

Sara Ali Khan has a tendency for diversity, as was seen in her performance in Atrangi Re. Sara Ali Khan handled the role of a simpleton with relatable problems arising in her life without hesitation, opting for an unglamorous role.

For me, her best performance till date was Atrangi re and her worst was Love Aaj kal 2.

Now, you say, what's your favourite?