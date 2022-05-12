Is Sara Ali Khan the future of Bollywood?

About Sara Ali Khan, firstly I adore her performance in her very first movie, Kedarnath. It was pretty good. She did an amazing job as Mukku aka Mandakini. It was indeed her best performance.

But in Simmba, she got very less screen time and during that time, her performance was not that good. Maybe, the problem is with the script, Idk actually. Still, it was average.

I thought that she is a decent actress, that when Love Aaj Kal was released. Needless to say, her acting was very poor. And tbh, her dialogue delivery was horrendous.

Coolie no 1 was also loaded with extremely poor performances with both the lead actors.



