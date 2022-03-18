Is Sara Ali Khan a good example of Starkid?

She is the better and the best example of a star kid. Sara is one of the actresses who greets the media. She is so polite to the interviewers. She addresses them as sir and madam which makes her more appropriate as a better star kid. Even though she is a Pataudi princess, she calls herself a little chick from Mumbai!





She is so down to earth. She answers every question honestly. She is an open-minded person to change. Even though the cap she kept on her first interview was criticized she took all those comments as positive to make her look better.





Let me tell you how

First of all look at her education status: She graduated from Columbia University in New York in 2016, She is one of the Bollywood actresses to give so much importance to education





Next is her fat to fit transformation: Even though she has PCOS she had to work on her a lot because obesity is affected by hormone levels





Her way of addressing someone as "Sir" and "Ma'am": made people awestruck and everyone was happy with her parents' upbringing.





Her acting levels are appreciable: She has done wonderful performances in Kedarnath Her down to earth nature is growing excessive love from the audience. She answers all the interview questions sensibly and that's how she is gaining the title of "beauty with a brain".





So I think she deserves the title of a good example of a star kid!