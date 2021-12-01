Sara Ali Khan revealed she will marry on one condition

Sara Ali Khan had a promising debut three years ago with 'Kedarnath', co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. The film and her performance were praised. After that, she appeared in a series of films that failed to impress anyone. She is now ready to bounce back with Aanand L. Rai's 'Atrangi Re' where she will feature alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

More than her acting, it seems Sara is loved by her fans for her off-screen persona. She recently was praised by the netizens for a situation involving her bodyguard who pushed a media person.

Now Sara has spilled the beans on her marriage. She has said that she will only marry the person who can live with her mom. She has expressed she is very close to her mom Amrita and will never leave her.