Sara Ali Khan says she is not BFFs with Jahnvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday

Sara Ali Khan never twists or turns her words or opinions. The actress spoke to the media during the promotion of her movie Atrangi Re. When asked if she is best friends with Jahnvi and Ananya the actress replied that I am not best friends with the actresses but recently my bond with them have become strong since last two years. All 3 of us are very different from each other and we are very comfortable in our own skin. We are not best friends but we 3 connected with each other for the past 2 years. She also said that this friendship even her mom won't understand!

In regards to her upcoming films, Sara is busy promoting Atrangi Re which also has Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the film. It is a love triangle with a unique twist.