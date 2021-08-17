Sara Ali Khan spends her Independence Day with Veerangana Force. What are your thoughts?
Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan spent Independence Day with the Veerangana Force, the first female commando unit in a non-feature action show Mission Frontline streaming on Discovery+ Original. The actor's fitness was tested and trained with the Veerangana force and gave her power-packed performance. She gave her full dedication to think, walk or act like a Veerangana. Watch the episode on Discovery+ Original app, and let us know what do you think of it?
Do you think it's just another way to get the media's attention, or it's a genuine way of showing her respect to the commando people?