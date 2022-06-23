Sara Ali Khan taking a dig at Kartik Aaryan at Koffee With Karan 7?

In the video clip, Sara Ali Khan discusses an ex who seems to be everyone's ex. She appears to have made a sly dig at her rumoured ex Kartik Aaryan. Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan have reportedly been linked to Kartik, the actor of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Actually, his rumoured romance with Sara Ali Khan garnered a lot of media attention. There were rumours that they were dating for eight to nine months. According to reports, it started while Love Aaj Kal 2 was being filmed.

Later, during the filming of Pati Patni Aur Woh, he was associated with Ananya Panday. Paps spotted him and Ananya out to dinner. However, they disregarded the rumours, claiming that they are only close friends. It was reported that Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan were dating at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. Apparently, the two rang in the new year together. However, if rumours are to be believed, they broke up soon after, which had an impact on Dostana 2.