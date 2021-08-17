Is Sara Ali Khan trying to change her image by using Army as a brand through MissionFrontLine?

Let's start with her highly annoying overacting in the entire trailer. Was she even supposed to act in there? NO!

(She was supposed to stay natural)





Does she deserve to represent those front-line warriors? NO! Then why is she there?





The entire show cringes me off to another level. With that annoying jaw-clinch, God knows where has she learned that from! * The producers could have taken Mary Kom or Meera Bai for this but they took our dolled-up, royal princess, who is still performing her ‘Namaste Darshako’ act while first hand experiencing the difficult life of Veerangana!!

Moreover, the role doesn't suit her, her dialogue delivery is slow and bad and she is dressed so glamorously when other soldiers are wearing uniforms. And I highly doubt that this can also be a good stunt to change Sara’s image in public by using Army as a brand.