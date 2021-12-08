Sara Ali Khan turns a poetess in front of Akshay Kumar in a plane!

Even after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's oh-so-dreamy wedding photos have finally been released, talk over the ceremony and guest list continues today. Considering that both stars were sighted at the Kalina airport on Thursday evening, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar were among the names listed. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, has made it very apparent that she and Akshay Kumar were on their way to Delhi to promote her next film Atrangi Re. Sara Ali Khan, in fact, posted a video from a private plane, which included a special cameo by Akshay Kumar.

Sara Ali Khan, is back with another Sara Ki Shayari. She started with her trademark, “Namaste darshakon,” she adds, “Jaise ki aap dekh sakte hai hamare saath hai Akshay Kumar. Unke plane par hai hum savaar. Dilli, ho jao tayyar.Aur dete rahiye hamare film ko dher saara pyaar."

Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will soon be in the theatres for their film Atrangi Re which is directed by Anand L Rai and the music album is composed by A R Rahman.