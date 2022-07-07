Sara Ali Khan upcoming movies 2022, 2023
Movie List: Gaslight
Director :Pawan Kripalani
Co-Actors/Actress: Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey
Release Date:7 July 2022
Movie List :Luka Chuppi 2
Director :Laxman Utekar
Co-Actors/Actress :Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan
Release Date :11 December 2022
You may also see, Sara coming up in Dream Girl 2, the sources have to confirm it still. According to the makers, Tejaswi Prakash, the Bigg Boss winner was the first choice for the movie but later the makers decided to keep Sara in the game because the makers are looking for a feisty, young star.