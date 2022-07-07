Sara Ali Khan is upset with Karan?

Remember the time when Sara came all-natural about her crush on Karthik Aryan and since then Sara has been linked to Karthik. The two were even rumoured to be dating and then the news came regarding their breakup.





According to an article, a source has confirmed that Sara is really upset with Karan and now she is trying to focus on her career. She is just trying to stay away from all rumours about any sort of relationship with any other actor. However in the trailer that cannot be seen. Sara looks all happy while on the couch with Jhanvi Kapoor.





Here is what the source has said-

"Sara is not very happy with Karan speaking about her personal life in public as she wants the audience to focus only on her career graph. She is trying extremely hard to make her mark and this personal information about her life might shift the focus of the fans which she doesn't want".

The source further added, "It's not that Sara will never talk to Karan or something or she very much upset but yes, she has the pinch of her personal life going out in public because she is a very dedicated actor and only wants people to talk about her films."





Well, people are still expecting Sara and Karthik together after seeing so many relationships being manifested on the epic couch and then turning into realities. So why not them?