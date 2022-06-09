Sara Ali Khan's beauty routine for a glowing skin

Sara Ali Khan is so beautiful and there should be a secret behind her beauty right? It's more than just her genes. Sara has here and there spoken about her skincare routine. She believes in using only natural products. She has mentioned that she is more of a home products person. According to Sara, if you follow these steps, in no time you can have healthy glowing skin like her.

Hydrate your body - Drinking eight glasses of water daily is very important for our body. Water can make sure our skin is not dull and it gives it an instant boost. Healthy Diet - Sara loves her food. Even during her cheat days, she makes it a point to go and work out so that can she balance it, After all, what you eat is what is shown. Beauty Sleep - I get it that we're too busy in our lives and it's not easy to get that 8 hours of sleep but believe it or not, those 8 hours of sleep can change you as a person. Leftover fruits - She believes in using the leftover fruits on her skin. She applies them as a face-pack or face-mask Almond paste - With the help of almond paste she exfoliates her skin Coconut water - Coconut water is so important for our skin. It is a natural anti-bacterial and a great cleanser.