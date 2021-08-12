Is Sara Ali Khan's 'Overacting' Stopping Her From Reaching Her True Potential?

Sara Ali Khan, the millennial star kid of Bollywood made a massive debut in 2018 with films like Kedarnath, Simmba and Love Aaj Kal alongside big names of the industry. And while we all had some really great expectations from the Pataudi princess, the netizens were deeply dissatisfied with the performances she gave on-screen.Talking about her acting skills, the young starlet has not been receiving good reviews and is occasionally trolled because of her ‘overacting’ which seems to hit the actress hard.

Well, we can’t deny that Sara Ali Khan is undeniably charming and witty, her great communication skills and rumours with fellow actors keep her in the headlines almost regularly, but that is definitely not enough to change the perspective of the audience towards her.

Sara is smart and intelligent, she knows how to handle criticism, if she works on herself and her acting she can easily be on top of the ladder among all her fellow competitors, given her inherent family name. Don’t you think once the overacting stops, there’s a huge scope of success for the actress?