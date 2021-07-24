Is Sara Ali Khan's personality responsible for her fame?

It's no secret that Sara Ali Khan is the most popular star kid from the recent crop. While her debut movie Kedarnath was promising, flick

s like Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, and Coolie No. 1 were not. Despite this, Saif Ali Khan's daughter enjoys massive stardom. She's got a social media presence more than her competitors Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Alaya F.





Her acting has been panned by the audience by now, so what's behind her popularity? I think it's her personality. She exhibits the cheerful girl-next-door vibes, and makes herself relatable to the audience. Her initial interviews made her seem intellectual, and she knows exactly what to say. It makes her come across as charismatic.





Some star kids such as Janhvi Kapoor were trolled for not knowing Hindi at a point and leaning it to enter Bollywood. Sara's ease with speaking the language also added to her persona. Do you think her offscreen personality is what has won her popularity instead of her acting skills?