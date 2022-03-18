Sara isn't making any headline since a few days so is this the reason she's missing her 'Mukku' days?

Sara Ali Khan is usually in news for her quirky Instagram captions and videos. Since a few days, we haven't seen any video or heard anything about Sara Ali Khan. Debuting with Karnataka, Sara had kept her foot in Bollywood officially. As 'Mukku' she was loved and praised a lot. Now as she isn't making any headlines, can we consider this as the reason as to why is she missing her 'Mukku' days? Back then everyone wanted to talk about Sara. A section of people also like to believe that she's missing those days because people are not 'hyped' anymore about her. She has become yet another actress in Bollywood today.

I wonder why she misses those days because Sara doesn't really need any movie promotion to stay in the headlines, don't you agree? Many people consider Sara to be one of the most intellectual star-kids in the Bollywood today.