Sara Tendulkar's drug chat with Arbaaz Seth Merchant, is it going to be bigger than Aryan's story?

After the NCB seized Aryan Khan's and Arbaaz Seth merchant's phones, they discovered a drug-related conversation between them and Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Aryan was formally arrested under Section 27 of the NDPS, and his statement was recorded under the same. Arbaaz Seth Merchant is a relative of underworld Don 'D,' according to NCB sources.

According to a Whatsapp conversation, Aryan Khan used to take drugs on a daily basis, particularly LSD. Aryan had consumed cocaine at the time of the raid; the amount will be revealed after the medical results are received.

After the interrogation, more names will be added; do you think Sara Tendulkar will be detained?