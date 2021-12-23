Sara's cute mischief behavior which you can't miss!

The famous 'Knock Knock Queen' aka Sara Ali Khan had recently revealed about her playful behavior, The star had come on the 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote her new movie 'Atrangi Re' with her co-star Akshya Kumar and director Aanand L Rai.

When Kapil asked her if she did any mischief in the past and ever got caught by mom (Amrita Singh). Sara spoke about an incident where she lied to her mom saying she's going to her neighbors home but instead hopped on a local train to Elphinstone road. The next day when her mom had questioned her about her whereabouts, Sara bluntly lied again but was caught when her dearest mommy had shown a picture of her in a local train which was captured by a Journalist. When Kapil asked her, why would she go there? Sara very cutely winked and said ''Ek aur friend se milne gaithi''.

What are your thoughts on this cute mischief?