Sara'S - A sweet and simple tale

There are several norms and stereotypes pertaining in our society about parenthood and pregnancy. Women are mostly restricted as carers despite the fact that they deserve more with their life. Sara'S by Jude Anthony Joseph is an eye opener to such people and stereotypes.

Sara is an assistant director who wishes to make an independent film soon. A dilemma in her personal life makes her choose between career and family. The rest of the film is her struggle to make things right and to keep her passion alive. Jude Anthony Joseph known for his fabulous feature debut, Om Shanthi Oshana stick to his old school way of storytelling and delivers an enjoyable feel-good ride. Sara's doesn't keep any strenuous effort in being serious at any point but with neatly etched characters and lively atmosphere hooks us into this light-hearted journey.

The point Sara's put forward is loud & clear and it doesn't tries to be pretentious at any part. Debutant writer Akshay Hareesh has made a project worth watching with your loved ones. Anna Ben, the star of the show once again hits the bulls eye. She is ambitious, confident and lovely girl next door. Sunny Wayne surprisingly never goes overboard and is a perfect partner for Anna. Few characters may remind you of the director's previous outing yet Jude has stuffed the film with enough love and laughter.

Sara'S get a bit preachy towards the end and there aren't surprise elements in the script. But that doesn't stop you from loving this sweet little film.

Recommended !