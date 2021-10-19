Sardar Udham : A meticulously crafted heart wrenching tale from Shoojith Sircar.

Only often do we come across movies that leave a lasting effect on us. Bollywood has produced several so-called patriotic movies just to cash in the sentiments of people but Shoojith Sircar plays differently here. And that makes Sardar Udham a memorable yet painful experience.

Sardar Udham tells the story of a revolutionary freedom fighter who chased down and assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. Sardar Udham isn't just made to inject patriotism in us but also educate us about the horrific 1919 massacre and the man who shed blood to avenge it. Shoojith Sircar makes no mistakes nor does he take any fake cinematic liberties to depict Udham's life. The focused and recurring non-linear style of storytelling takes us through the journey of the fighter and the injustice the country has gone through. This film is the slowest of the slow burning film of the director and he never rushes to any point instead tracks the incident in a steady and straight path.

The remodelling of 1930s London street and the entire pre-independent era is so meticulously constructed with utmost passion. Avik Mukhopadhyay's enigmatic frames are never out of place and the superior visuals adds more horror to the incidents. I wonder how someone could make a movie so well crafted and detailed at the same time break all stereotypes. Shoojith Sircar makes sure his British characters are not mere caricatures and leaves them enough space to make their mark.

Without Vicky Kaushal the movie is soulless, an absolute masterclass performance by the actor who fills the martyr's shoes with ease. Sardar Udham Singh was his destiny and the actor's game changing performance is gonna attract accolades for sure. Shoojith Sircar exceptionally pulls off the horrendous massacre in the final hour that leaves us with a lump in our throat. The disturbing, gory visuals exhibit the amplitude of the crime with conviction and haunt us even after the credits roll.

I really wish they explored the Bhagath Singh episode a bit longer. For some of you the overstretched narrative might sound unsettling. But Sardar Udham is a craft you need to witness with utmost patience. This cinematic version of India's unsung hero stands top among the historical dramas made in India. Congratulations Bollywood you finally have a winner!.