Is Sardar Udham & Sherni really the best film we have to offer for the Oscars?

It's unfortunate that these days, the quality of a film's packaging is more important than its content in the Oscar competition. I'm not implying that Sardar Udham and Sherni are horrible movies, but come on! We all know it won't stand a chance against the world-class cinema it will face in the marketplace. Without a question, Vicky Kaushal and Vidya Balan are two of the most talented performers of their time, and their performances in their films are laudable, but is the film Oscar-worthy? Nah… No, I don't believe so. And I am confident that many of you will agree with me.