Sardar Udham: Should We Start Calling Vicky Kaushal The Best Indian Male Actor Already?

Ever since his debut in Masan Vicky Kaushal has been one of those rare breed of Indian actors who, not only have continuously experimented with their acting styles and the characters they portray on screen but also improved exponentially with their craft. Sardar Udham just verifies the fact that Vicky Kaushal is here to stay and is one of the best Indian male actors right now, if not the best.

Credit also goes to to the visionary director Shoojit Sircar for bringing the Indian audiences one of the most thrilling and never before seen cinematic experience into their homes. Be it the colour screen, or the minute attention to detail, from the sets to the costumes to the casting every aspect of filmmaking is very well taken care of in Sardar Udham and the result is terrific!

Speaking of Vicky Kaushal, his graph as an actor and as a star has only grown with time, and the Uri actor deserves every bit of it. With Udham Singh receiving positive reviews from the critics, what needs to be seen is whether the audiences appreciate it or not.

Here's hoping that this once in a lifetime performance doesn't go unnoticed. Comments?