Sardar Udham Trailer: Vicky Kaushal Looks More Intense Than He Has Ever Looked On Screen

Sardar Udham Trailer is finally out and if you are a Vicky Kaushal Fan already, chances are your love for the actor is going to increase many fold afters watching it. The trailer reveals an intriguing tale of one of the earliest revolutionaries in Indian history late Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated the lieutenant governor of Punjab at the time of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar, Michael O’Dwyer.

While the trailer is an absolute masterpiece, you can't help but adore Vicky Kaushal for the hard work he has out in for this film. The trailer sheds light upon Udham Singh's life in London, his struggles and the sacrifices he made to achieve his mission. Vicky Kaushal who plays the titular role of Udham Singh looks more intense than he has ever looked on screen. The way he impresses and intrigues you whenever he's in the frame is like nobody else. And that is almost becoming a Vicky Kaushal signature- knowing the art to hold the audience's attention.

Coming from mid-card, side roles to featuring in solos and as a lead, Vicky Kaushal's fan-base has only grown over the years, and the reason for that being his back to back hard hitting performances. He isn't afraid to take chances, play age, or be vulnerable on screen. Add to this, the commercial success he brings to every film he's associated with.

All in all, Vicky Kaushal is no less than a brand in today's age, and rightfully so. Do you think he's ready to take the top spot in Bollywood? Or is he already there?