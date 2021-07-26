Sarpatta Parambarai ( Short movie review )

Sarpatta Parambarai

Written and Directed Pa. Ranjith

Language : Tamil

Released : 22nd July 2021

Starring : Arya , Pasupathy , Kalaiyarasan , Dushara , John Kokken , Shabeer Kallarakkal , Santhosh Prathap , John Vijay , Sanchana Natrajan , Anupama Kumar , Vettai Muthukumar .

Runtime : 2hrs 53mins

Genre : Sport , Drama , Action .

Synopsis : A young man from the Black Town of 1970's segregated Madras finds himself with the opportunity to redeem his boxing clan and himself from years of defeat .

My review : Well made periodic sports drama from Pa. Ranjith . Core plot was simple and an asusual one , but the way they build the story , characterisation and screenplay was good and appreciable . Character designing were great , each and every character were given good scope and well designed . Cast done great job by their performance . Arya once again proved with his performance . Pasupathy , John Vijay , Kalaiyarasan , Vettai Muthukumar done their part very well . Surprisingly Maariyama character ( played by Dushara ) and Dancing Rose ( played by Shabeer ) were awesome . Action sequence were interesting and give you some adrenaline rush too . Screenplay was well written , whole movie keeps you engaged till the end , except few lags in second half of the movie . Technical team support was great . Production design ( costume designing , makeup , set designing ) done a great job by recreating the 70s Madras on the screen . Cinematography was well done . Asusual terrific music and songs from SaNa , especially Neeye oli song were just lit . Atlast a well made Sport drama movie , deserves more recognition from the audience . Missing theater experience . Must watch . A good weekend movie to watch with your family .

My rating : 3.5/5

Support my page @cine_begi

Turn on notification for instant update .

Support my Instagram page ...