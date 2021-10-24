A sasaeng attached a tracking device on ATEEZ's vehicle, agency to take strict legal action

A sasaeng (obsessive so-called fan) of ATEEZ attached a tracking device to their vehicle during their personal activities. On October 28, KQ Entertainment released a statement where they explained the whole incident and promised to take strict legal action against the sasaengs.





They are constantly in contact with the police station and are tracking down the culprit. They further added in the statement, fans who take these obsessive steps will be blacklisted. Not only that, but they are also accepting fan tips over their e-mail.





These kinds of actions take a toll on Kpop stars mentally and physically, risking their lives. Despite strict measures, these incidents have not stopped.





Don't you think this behaviour by obsessive fans has limited the connection between idols and fans?