Satyameva Jayate 2 Box Office Collection: Over the weekend, John Abraham's triple role fails to cross the triple crore mark

Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham, was released last week, and the film features the actor in three roles. The film was released with Salman Khan's Antim, and both are action-packed films that provide fans with a lot of pleasure and excitement. Unfortunately, compared to Antim, Satyameva Jayate 2's opening was a tad lacklustre. Antim was the crowd's favourite film since Satyameva Jayate 2's start was significantly slower than Antim's.





According to Boxofficeindia.com, Satyameva Jayate 2 just cracked the 2-crore mark at the box office on Day 2 of its release. The film did slightly better on Sunday, with collections of around Rs 3-crore.





Satyameva Jayate 2 failed to excite the audience, earning only Rs 7.90 crores in three days at the box office. On the fourth day, Monday, results are still low, indicating that the film is not well received by the public. In metro cities, the film's performance took a bigger hit. However, in smaller areas of the country, the film has continued to perform mediocrely.





The film was leaked online prior to its release, which may have contributed to its low box office performance. The film was readily available on numerous torrent networks on the day of its release, making the lukewarm start all the more chilling. Twitter users also gave the film a rating on the popular social media platform, with many giving it a negative review and others praising it.





Satyameva Jayate 2 stars Divya Khosa and John Abraham. John Abraham fell down during the promotional campaign for the film on Kaun Banega Crorepati as he reminisced his early days in the industry. The film focuses on the fight against injustice and the goal of making India a corruption-free country.







