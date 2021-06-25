Satyanarayan Ki Katha - the image makeover that Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala need?

After his fallout with Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor which led to him walking out of Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan has been in the news constantly. Twitter has showed him support after it seemed that he was being dropped from projects. He also left Red Chillies Entertainment's Freddie earlier which sparked more rumours.





Kartik Aaryan and Warda Nadiadwala took to social media to announce Satyanarayan Ki Katha. The movie is going to be an epic love story, and this is crucial for both Kartik and Sajid's production house. It's no secret that Kartik gained success under Luv Ranjan's misogynistic films. His dialogues which are infamous revolve around taking underhanded digs at women. With Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, this image was hyped.





Sajid, meanwhile, has names like Housefull, Baaghi, and Kick under his production. These are mass driven, low in storyline, high on entertainment factor movies. Collaborating on something like Satyanarayan Ki Katha will give both of them a fresh boost. Not to mention, it gives Sajid's production the benefit of being viewed as someone roping in Kartik Aaryan when he's looking like he's losing films.





What do you think of this collaboration?