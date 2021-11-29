Mental health isn't a joke. It is a very serious and sensitive issue. Depression and other mental illness is just like any other disease. When people don't mock cancer then why they mock depression and other mental illness. Why are people so ignorant about mental health. And when celebrities talk about it people say it is attention seeking, PR, natak, depression ka dhandha etc etc. Deepika Padukone was also trolled very much for advocating about mental illness as if talking about it is a heinous crime. And now when filmfare posted photo about Alia Bhatt's sis Shaheen's bday party on RARKPK sets, someone on twitter commented "Depression wali Shaheen" & "She did depression ka natak in a video" or something like this and I noticed it and it literally infuriated me that someone is mocking mental illness. Why the hell people talk about depression as if it is unreal & an excuse and those who talk about it are called names by them. People should understand that depression is not natak or dhandha it is a real thing. These people need reality check ASAP. Please share your thoughts on it.