Say Bye To Your Dark Circles – Apply Mamaearth Dark Circles Eye Cream

A few months back I had irregular sleep. Then I came across the Mamaearth dark circle's eye cream and has given me amazing results. I apply this cream every night. It contains cucumber extracts which are high in vitamin C. Cucumber has a high production of collagen, brightens, tightens, and also hydrates the skin. Another ingredient is Daisy flower extract so it exfoliates the skin naturally. Also, it contains Peptides is a skin repairing agent and also boosts collagen. This ingredient helps to reduce the dark circles. This cream has a gel consistency. It is paraben-free and dermatologically tested. I have used the cream for 4 weeks and got the results that have reduced my dark circles. Apply this cream. Also, follow a good eating and sleeping habits.