"A Business Proposal" starring Ahn Hyo-seop & Kim Se-jeong is all set to premiere on SBS. The drama is based on a web novel that revolves around an office romance between a woman who pretends to be her friend on a blind date with a man who turns out to be the CEO of her own company. A premise that is simply too typical and kind of unambitious.





The teaser of the drama was recently released, where the two characters were seen indulged in this back and forth where Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop) persists on getting married to his blind date Shin Ha Ri (Kim Sejeong) without realizing that she is his employee and a replacement for his real date Jin Young Seo (Seol In Ah), who is the daughter from a chaebol family. However, Ha-ri refuses the offer and the teaser ends creating a mystery factor when he addresses Shin Ha-ri as Geum Hee, hinting towards a possible prior connection between the two.





Now, this premise and tropes have been used in way too many dramas, having seen so many rom-coms, I am not really expecting anything since K-dramas always have these certain typicalities that are shown in the dramas such as childhood connections, and this one doesn't look any different to me. It also reminds me of "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?" as Ahn Hyo-seop's character is reminding me of this caricatural CEO portrayed by Park Seo-joon and the plot is also sort of the same.





Anyway, let's see what difference does this drama has to bring to the table. Are you excited to watch this fresh pairing on-screen?