'Taxi Driver' will be returning with a 2nd season in early 2023. With the success of 1st season, the drama will be returning with the lead cast Lee Jae Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram.





The drama revolves around a Taxi Driver who seeks revenge on criminals who get away with their evil doings. Did you watch season 1 'Taxi Driver'?