"Lovers of The Red Sky" continues to maintain the top position in the Monday-Tuesday evening slot. SBS released its 13th episode on October 18, which gained 8.9% of average viewership nationwide. It has increased by 0.1% from its previous episode, keeping it in the number 1 position. Despite the dip in the ratings after episode 6 which scored the ratings of 10.2% nationwide according to Nielsen Korea, the show is again coming back to its feet. Will it be able to end with double-digit viewership?

"Lovers of The Red Sky" is a Saeguk (historical) drama that is set in the fictional era of the Dan dynasty. The show stars Kim Yoo-jung as the only female painter in a male-domineering dynasty and Ahn Hyo-seop as an astrologer who lost his eye-sight in an accident. It is a story of two people who have had contrasting destinies, but their fates bring them together.

