Song Hye-kyo and Jang Ki-yong starrer "Now We Are Breaking Up" new teaser out!





The highly anticipated romance drama starring Song Hye-kyo as Ha Young-eun and Jang Ki-yong as Yoon Jae-guk, "Now We Are Breaking Up", gives a glimpse of their stressful work-life in the fashion industry, as a fashion designer and freelance photographer, respectively. SBS released the new teaser on October 22, and it is scheduled to premiere on November 12, 2021.





The teaser gives a glance at these two individual characters juggling between their professional lives and personal feelings. It continues to share an intimate conversation between the two leads who have different ideologies of love. It comes to an end with them sharing an affectionate stare filled with longing and tenderness.





Song Hye-kyo is returning to the small screen after over two years, however, I was expecting her to take a more challenging role, but I am still looking forward to watching this new pairing.





Are you looking forward to this drama?





Check out the teaser below!