SBS's new drama 'Lovers of the Red Sky' starring Ahn Hyo-Seop & Kim Yoo-Jung will be Premiering on Aug 30. Are you excited for it?

The drama is adapted from the novel of the same name written by Jung Eun-gwol. It is a fantasy romance historical drama about the only female painter in the Joseon dynasty, who was briefly recorded in the historical records.





Kim Yoo Jung plays the role of Hong Chun-gi, a painter who is born blind but miraculously recovers her sight and Ahn Hyo Seop plays the character of Ha Ram who has also lost his sight, but he is expected to complete a new "life character", as an astrologer that reads the sky and constellations.









Ahn Hyo Seop was last seen in the second season of Dr Romantic, for his performance in the drama he won the Best New Actor award in television at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. He also received an Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Action Drama from SBS Drama Awards. He was also praised for his performance in Abyss.





Kim Yoo Jung was last seen in Backstreet Rookie, for her excellent performance in the drama she received the Excellence Actress Award in Miniseries (Fantasy/Romance) for her great portrayal of her role as Jung Saet Byul in the series Backstreet Rookie