Kangana’s to-be-blockbuster is releasing on 10th September 2021 and I couldn't be more excited about it. I am not a Kangana fan but her performance in Thalaivii is so promising that I couldn't stop myself to write about it. Makers are already so confident about the release that it is already exciting the audience! When it comes to Kangana, it doesn't matter if you hate her or love her, you can not deny how talented she is!!