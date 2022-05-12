Scalp Care with micellar water Is The New Obsession To Get Frizz-Free Hairs

Yes, I recently read about a new trend called scalp skincare. Micellar water molecules have an external layer that is water-soluble and an internal layer that is oil-soluble. Their clarifying properties work on all hair textures and aid in the restoration of balance, resulting in improved shine, body, and bounce. It is safe to use on curly, dry, or chemically processed hair because it does not dehydrate your hair. Pure micellar water effectively removes dirt and oil without harming your hair. Washing your hair with micellar water can help make it easier to manage. The molecules can extract dirt and oil from each strand, acting as a lubricant and making shower detangling much easier.